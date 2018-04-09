Tech empowers and tech divides. It affects how we work, where we live, and how we learn. Nothing could be truer in tech’s epicenter, the San Francisco Bay Area, where there are now more millionaires, but also more homeless people. There are promising startups, but also jobs that don’t pay enough to meet rising rents.
In the Bay Area, The Atlantic and the Shared Prosperity Partnership will talk to policymakers, advocates, and business leaders about how tech is exacerbating inequality, but also how it’s being harnessed for innovative new solutions.
Michael Austin, Chair, Seattle Planning Commission
Kung Feng, Executive Director, Jobs With Justice San Francisco
Margot Kushel, Director, the Center for Vulnerable Populations and the Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, University of California, San Francisco
Joe Wilson, Executive Director, Hospitality House
WITH Alexis Madrigal, Staff Writer, The Atlantic
Attendance at our events constitutes acceptance of our Code of Conduct (effective 1/2/2018) and Privacy Policy (effective 5/28/18).
AtlanticLIVE Copyright (c) 2018 by The Atlantic Monthly Group. All Rights Reserved.